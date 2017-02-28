St. Anthony Students Join Nation’s Largest Gathering of Roman Catholic Youth in Anaheim

St. Anthony High School (SAHS) students attended the 2017 Youth Day as part of the Religious Education Congress in Anaheim on Thursday, February 23rd. Each year students from the high school participate in the nation’s largest gathering of Roman Catholic youth. St. Anthony Saints joined approximately 14,000 9th-12th grade students from Catholic and public schools across the country.

Once again, chaperoned by SAHS’s own Assistant Principal Chris McGuiness, himself a St. Anthony High School graduate and in his 25th year of attending Youth Day, 60 SAHS students were in attendance. Freshman Religion teacher, Aaron Mascaro, joined the students as the school provided bus transportation to take them to and from the one day event at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Mr. McGuiness had this to say, “Youth Day is always an energizing day for everyone. Whenever you can gather 15,000 teens in the name of Christ, it is a great event! It is something special to be in an arena full of teenagers singing and praising together, listening to wonderful speakers, and celebrating the Eucharist.”

In 1971 the first Youth Rally was held during the CCD Congress. This rally became the start of what would become Youth Day, with its own full day of workshops and worship that takes place annually as part of what is now known as the Religious Education Congress, a weekend long event. The Religious Education Congress itself is the largest gathering of Roman Catholics in the nation, but is open to people of all different faiths. With 40,000 in attendance, the focus is to learn more about the Catholic faith and to seek personal growth.

