Students, Families Encouraged to Participate in First Annual Walk to School Day March 29

Students and their families are encouraged to participate in the first annual Long Beach Walk to School Day, on Wednesday, March 29, to promote walking and pedestrian safety. The theme is “It’s Cool to Walk to School.”

“Long Beach Walk to School Day is a great way to remind everyone of the simple joy of walking to school, and the health benefits of daily physical activity,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

Birney, Alvarado, Robinson, Whittier, Roosevelt, and Addams Elementary Schools are providing safety and educational materials to students as they arrive in the morning this week. Some students will have the chance to meet “Pete Walker,” who highlights the importance of pedestrian safety as the mascot for the “Be Aware, Pedestrians Don’t Have Armor” campaign sponsored by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Students at 24 schools made posters that describe why they think “It’s Cool to Walk to School.” Winning posters will be on display at the schools to promote the event.

“Walk to School Day is a great example of bringing together our partners and families to have fun and promote safety on their way to school,” said Kelly Colopy, Director of Health and Human Services.

Walk to School Day is sponsored by the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, Long Beach Unified School District and the non-profit Walk Long Beach.

Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. These events build connections among families, schools and the broader community.

