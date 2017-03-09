Students From Long Beach Poly Students Win Prizes in C-SPAN’s National 2017 StudentCam Competition

C-SPAN has announced that students at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California are winners in C-SPAN’s national 2017 StudentCam competition.

Lucy Nottonson and Heather Davis have won third prize and will receive $750 for their documentary, “The Importance of Wetlands.”

The following students have won honorable mention prizes and will receive $250 for their documentaries:

Eric Hatch and Theo Lee for “Affordable Housing: The Solution to the Homelessness Crisis.”

Peter Donovan, Zane Witter and Olivia Campos for “Atmosphere of Denial,” about climate change.

Elizabeth Requejo, Bailey Cervana and Megan Dines for “Underwater Noise Pollution.”

Morgan King, Sophia Callan and Sydney Matas for “What’s the Catch?,” about overfishing.

Jude McCarthy for Plastic Ocean Pollution.

Each year, since 2006, C-SPAN partners with local cable affiliates in communities nationwide to invite middle school students (grades 6-8) and high school students (grades 9-12) to produce short documentaries on an issue of national importance. This year, students answered the question, “Your message to Washington: What is the most urgent issue for the new president and Congress to address in 2017?”

In response, C-SPAN received a record 2,903 video submissions from over 5,600 students in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Students worked in teams or as individuals to address a wide range of public policy issues from equality and the economy, to the environment and education.

“With the new president and Congress in office, we wanted to hear from students about public policy issues they would like addressed in 2017,” said Craig McAndrew, C-SPAN’s Manager of Education Relations. “StudentCam offers young people the opportunity to connect with lawmakers and experts and provides them with a platform to voice their opinions creatively.”

The most popular topics chosen by students were equality (16 percent), which included police brutality, racial and gender discrimination, and women’s rights, followed by the economy (13 percent) and the environment (11 percent).

C-SPAN is funded by America’s cable television companies, which support StudentCam. In Long Beach, C-SPAN is available locally through Spectrum.

“Spectrum is honored to partner with C-SPAN on their annual documentary contest, StudentCam, and are happy to congratulate all of the local Long Beach winners. These students tackled issues that were important to them, their community and our nation. Education is important to Spectrum, and we applaud C-SPAN as they continue to offer educational opportunities to young leaders to voice their opinions,” said Adam Falk, SVP of State Government Affairs, Charter Communications.

These winners are among 321 students from across the country winning a total of $100,000, including one grand prize winner, four first prize winners, 16 second prize winners, 32 third prize winners and 97 honorable mentions.

The annual competition is sponsored by the C-SPAN Education Foundation. Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the thoughtful examination of the competition’s theme, quality of expression, inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic, and effective incorporation of C-SPAN programming.

