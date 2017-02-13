Suspects Sought in Murder of 26-Year-Old Man

On February 12, 2017 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Long Beach Police officers were dispatched to a call of gun shots, and a person down in the street, in the 1100 block of 10th Street.

Upon arrival officers found an unresponsive male adult with gunshot wounds to the upper torso. The victim was found in a vehicle in a parking area at the location. Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and determined the victim to be deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Christopher Ray Woods, a resident of Long Beach.

No suspect information is available at this time.

A motive for the shooting is unknown. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Homicide Detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.