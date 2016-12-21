Three Suspects Arrested and Charged For Multiple Commercial Robberies

Multiple felony charges were filed this week against three suspects for their involvement in multiple commercial robberies and one street robbery.

On September 29, 2016, an unsuspecting victim placed an item on a local social media site in order to sell the item. The victim met the suspects in the area of Lime Avenue and Broadway, where the victim was robbed at gunpoint. Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured.

On October 12 and 15, 2016, a male adult and two male juveniles robbed three commercial businesses in the 1000 block of Redondo Avenue, the 1700 block of East Broadway, and the 800 block of East 4th Street. During the robberies, the armed suspects entered the premises, took glassware used to smoke tobacco products, and demanded money from the employee. Fortunately, the victims were not injured during the three armed robberies.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate one of the vehicles used during the robberies.

On December 13, 2016, detectives arrested 20-year-old Juan Akeem Ward in the 400 block of Lime Avenue. On December 15, 2016, the two 16-year-olds were arrested for their involvement in the robberies. All three are residents of Long Beach.

On December 15, 2016, detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration. Four felony counts of robbery were filed against Juan Akeem Ward. He is being held in the Los Angeles County Jail with bail set at $200,000.

On December 19, 2016, the Juvenile District Attorney’s Office filed a Juvenile Petition against both juveniles for three counts of robbery. The juveniles are currently housed in Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Robbery Detective D. Collier or JJ Johnson at (562) 570-7464. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.