Town Hall Meeting to Focus on Issues Affecting People With Disabilities

The public is invited to participate in a town hall meeting hosted by the City of Long Beach’s Citizen’s Advisory Commission on Disabilities (CACoD). Part of CACoD’s mission is to assemble and disseminate information on issues affecting people with disabilities, including transportation. The focus of this particular event is to inform the public of existing transportation resources available to our disability community, as well as address questions and comments from our residents.

The town hall will take place Friday, March 31, at 12:30 pm at Cesar Chavez Park, 401 Golden Avenue.

“Addressing the concerns and issues affecting people with disabilities in Long Beach has always been a priority,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “As we continue to expand multi-modal transportation in Long Beach, it’s important to design transit with riders of all abilities in mind. I am proud of the California Commission on Disabilities for their advocacy on this important issue.”

Confirmed participants, all servicing the Long Beach area, include Access LA, Long Beach Transit/Dial-A-Lift, Metro, and Torrance Transit. Free parking will be available and light snacks will be provided.

If you have any questions about this event, please contact Citywide ADA/Title VI Coordinator Heather Blackmun at 562.570.6257 or email at heather.blackmun@longbeach.gov.