Toyota Grand Prix Opens Track for Beach Streets Grand Prix View, March 28

The public is invited to participate in the fifth annual Grand Prix View, to walk, bike, roller skate, or even push a stroller on the same track where the world’s best Indy Car drivers will rocket by at over 180 mph the following week. This exciting event will take place on Tuesday, March 28 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

“The Grand Prix View is a great opportunity to exercise, socialize with friends and coworkers, and experience the twists and turns of the race track that will be used by some of the best race car drivers in the world,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

Unlike the drivers of the Toyota Grand Prix, participants of the Grand Prix View can travel the track at their own pace, checking out all the sights of one of the most famous street courses in the world. The Grand Prix View will cover 1.5 miles of the course, and travel in the same direction as the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, which starts the following week and draws a crowd of nearly 170,000 spectators.

“Downtown Long Beach is the most exciting place to be when the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach comes to town,” said Councilmember Jeannine Pearce. “The Grand Prix View is a wonderful way to check out the race track up close and personal.”

The public can access the track at Hart Place and Seaside Way, just south of Ocean Boulevard. Free event parking is available at the Terrace Theatre Parking Structure. No motorized vehicles are allowed; no animals are permitted except service animals.

The Grand Prix View is a Beach Streets Open Street event, sponsored by the City of Long Beach and the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach. By repurposing streets for bicyclists, pedestrians, and other non-motorized users, cities are encouraged to consider other ways our streets can be used. For more information, including a map showing parking and entrance points, visit www.beachstreets.com or call 562.570.5333.

On Saturday, April 29, thousands of people will enjoy walking, bicycling and socializing on car-free streets during the Beach Streets University Open Street event, from Atherton Street up to Spring Street, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.