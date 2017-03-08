Weekend Closures of Desmond Bridge Begin Friday, March 10

Drivers will encounter two weekend-long closures and the start of a long-term detour this month on and around the Gerald Desmond Bridge as progress continues on construction of a replacement span.

The detours are needed as builders remove part of Ocean Boulevard to make way for columns that will support the new bridge. The first closure starts Friday, March 10.

From 10 p.m., Friday, March 10, to 5 a.m., Monday, March 13, workers will close the Pico Avenue on-ramp to the westbound Desmond Bridge. Drivers on Pico Avenue or the 710 Freeway heading west on Ocean to reach Terminal Island or San Pedro will need to detour to Anaheim Street and then go southbound on State Route 47 to avoid the bridge closure. The off-ramp from westbound Ocean to Pico will also be closed the same weekend.

A much larger closure starts 7 p.m., Friday, March 17, and continues through 6 a.m., Monday, March 20. These routes will close:

Westbound Ocean Boulevard at Golden Shore

Eastbound Desmond Bridge off-ramp to Pico Avenue

Pico Avenue at Ocean, both directions

Northbound SR-47 from Ocean

Westbound off-ramp from Ocean to SR-47

While most of these routes reopen Monday, March 20, a long-term detour begins, requiring motorists leaving downtown Long Beach going westbound on Ocean Boulevard to exit at Pico Avenue, and then use the Pico on-ramp to get onto the Gerald Desmond Bridge.

The exit and on-ramp detour will be signalized and reconfigured to move traffic as quickly as possible. This detour will continue until the westbound lanes of the new bridge are opened, which is scheduled in 2018. The construction is now in its fourth year.

To stay on top of these and other closures, visit www.newgdbridge.com to sign up for weekly email updates. Get up-to-the-minute information via the “LB Bridge” app available for Apple, Android and Windows mobile devices. Follow the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.