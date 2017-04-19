Weekend Route Closures at East End of Gerald Desmond Bridge

Several traffic routes at the eastern end of the Gerald Desmond Bridge will close Friday night to Monday morning, April 21-24, requiring motorists going to and from downtown Long Beach via the bridge to find alternate routes.

The 59-hour weekend closure — 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, to 6 a.m. Monday, April 24 — will affect Ocean Boulevard and the long-term detours that drivers use between the bridge and downtown Long Beach, as well as Pico Avenue. Closures include:

Eastbound Ocean off-ramp to Pico

Westbound Ocean at Golden Shore

Northbound and southbound Pico at Ocean

Motorists are advised to avoid the area this weekend, and utilize Anaheim Street or other alternate routes when traveling between downtown Long Beach and San Pedro.

Northbound and southbound Harbor Scenic Drive will serve as a detour for the Pico closure, while the 710 Freeway north to Anaheim Street may be used instead of the eastbound Ocean Boulevard off-ramp.

Those traveling westbound on Ocean can take northbound Golden Shore to the 9th Street/Anaheim Street off-ramp and take the “Port of Long Beach” lane to southbound Pico to the westbound Ocean on-ramp, or continue in the 9th Street/Anaheim Street lanes to westbound Anaheim Street.

The closures are needed to make way for the demolition of the Ocean Boulevard overpass at Pico Avenue.

To stay on top of these and other closures, visit www.newgdbridge.com to sign up for weekly email updates. Get up-to-the-minute information via the “LB Bridge” app available for Apple, Android and Windows mobile devices.