Winter Harvest: Careers Through Culinary Arts Program Hosts Farm-to-Table Dinner And Auction

Celebrating 27 years of transforming lives through the culinary arts, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) announces the Winter Harvest feast and auction, hosted by the James Republic Restaurant chefs at Courtyard by Marriott in Long Beach with acclaimed chef Amar Santana on Wednesday, February 8th, sponsored in part by SoCalGas and Legends Hospitality. C-CAP is a national non-profit organization that promotes and provides foodservice career opportunities for at-risk youth through culinary arts education and employment.

The Winter Harvest dinner will feature a “Farm to Table” menu by Chef Amar Santana – C-CAP alum, Top Chef Season 13’s second place winner, and Executive Chef/Partner of Broadway by Amar Santana (Laguna Beach, CA) and Vaca (Costa Mesa, CA), named “Number One” on the Orange County Register’s “Top 10 New Restaurants in Orange County” in 2016 – along with Executive Chef David MacLennan, and James Beard Award nominated Chef-Restaurateur Dean James Max, both of James Republic Restaurant. Guests will enjoy a multi-course dinner that will showcase responsibly sourced ingredients and products donated by partners, including: Rocker Bros. Meat and Provisions, Inc.; Melissa’s Produce; Wine Exchange; Hitching Post Wines; SoCal Restaurant Show; El Segundo Brewing Company; Brouwerij West; and Guittard Chocolate Company.

Chef Amar Santana explains, “I’ll always be grateful to C-CAP for encouraging me in high school to pursue my interest in cooking and then awarding me a scholarship to attend the Culinary Institute of America.”

Chef Dean James Max shares, “How can you not be excited about supporting an organization that assists students in pursuing their culinary dreams. C-CAP is giving our youth the chance to expose their hidden talents in the culinary world.”

“SoCalGas supports the important work being done through C-CAP to help disadvantaged youth through culinary arts,” says George Minter, Vice President of External Affairs and Environmental Strategies of SoCalGas. “We’ve long been told by chefs and other food industry professionals that they prefer to use affordable and clean burning natural gas for cooking and heating equipment. SoCalGas provides energy efficiency rebates and culinary equipment training and is proud of its commitment to this important industry.”

The Winter Harvest will begin with a cocktail hour featuring signature cocktails, local craft beer, and premium wines at 5:30 PM, followed by a seated dinner at 6:30 PM. Proceeds from the event will benefit C-CAP’s efforts in the greater Los Angeles area. Tickets and sponsorships range from $195 to $10,000 and can be purchased here.

For updates, visit www.ccapinc.org.