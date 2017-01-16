Woman Shot by Officers After Threatening Citizens, Police with Knife

On January 15, 2017 at approximately 11:14 a.m. officers from the Long Beach Police Department were dispatched to a restaurant in the area of 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard regarding a female adult who was threatening citizens by swinging a knife at them.

A knife was recovered at the scene of the shooting. (Pictured Below)

Officers responded to the area and located the female suspect who was swinging the knife at passerby’s and at the arriving officers. Officers contacted her and tried to deescalate the situation by negotiating with her to surrender, however she refused. She then began walking quickly onto the Veterans Hospital property .

As Officers continued trying to deescalate the situation she continued to swing the knife at them. In order to try and stop her immediate threat and take her into custody before she could hurt anyone the officers utilized an intermediate force option (Conductive Electrical Weapon) however the deployment of the device was ineffective.

The officers continued trying verbal commands however the suspect stopped, turned, and advanced on them with the knife and an officer involved shooting occurred. Officers immediately began life saving measures. Once Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived they rendered aid to the suspect and transported her to a local hospital.

Further investigation found that more than a half dozen citizens had called police about the suspect wielding a knife and trying to stab and cut people. Three victims were located during the subsequent investigation. None of the three victims were injured.

The suspect was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Identification of the suspect will be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will conduct its own independent investigation as to the cause of death.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, as they do with all officer involved shootings that occur in Los Angeles County that result in injury or death.

The Long Beach Homicide Detail investigates all officer involved shootings. This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Long Beach homicide Detectives at (562) 570-7244.

